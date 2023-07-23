Brad Miller -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .204.
  • Miller has a base hit in 10 of 23 games played this season (43.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Miller has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
.240 AVG .167
.387 OBP .222
.400 SLG .250
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 3
4/6 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sheehan (3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
