Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Brad Miller -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .204.
- Miller has a base hit in 10 of 23 games played this season (43.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Miller has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.240
|AVG
|.167
|.387
|OBP
|.222
|.400
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
