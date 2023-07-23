Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (55-44) and the Oakland Athletics (28-73) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on July 23.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (6-7) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-7).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
  • Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
  • The Astros have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.
  • Houston has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 462 (4.7 per game).
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 @ Rockies L 4-3 Hunter Brown vs Jake Bird
July 19 @ Rockies W 4-1 Brandon Bielak vs Austin Gomber
July 20 @ Athletics W 3-1 J.P. France vs Hogan Harris
July 21 @ Athletics W 6-4 Framber Valdez vs JP Sears
July 22 @ Athletics L 4-1 Cristian Javier vs Paul Blackburn
July 23 @ Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Luis Medina
July 24 Rangers - Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
July 25 Rangers - Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray
July 26 Rangers - J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
July 28 Rays - Framber Valdez vs Zach Eflin
July 29 Rays - Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan

