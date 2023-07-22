The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) visit the Texas Rangers (58-40) on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.

Dunning is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Dunning will look to build on a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per outing).

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (5-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in nine games this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Miller has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

