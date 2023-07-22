Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (58-40) and Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (8-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won five of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas has the top offense in the majors, scoring 5.8 runs per game (569 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule