Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Swiss Open Gstaad
In the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Saturday, Pedro Cachin (ranked No. 90) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 183).
Cachin is favored (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Medjedovic, who is +100.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, July 22
- Venue: Roy Emerson Arena
- Location: Gstaad, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Pedro Cachin
|Hamad Medjedovic
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+220
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+300
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|25.0%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cachin eliminated No. 110-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-3, 6-3.
- Medjedovic won 6-3, 6-3 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Cachin has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cachin has played an average of 26.0 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Medjedovic has averaged 26.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 12 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.9% of the games.
- On clay, Medjedovic has played six matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set.
- This is the first time that Cachin and Medjedovic have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.