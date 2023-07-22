Mark Hubbard will be among those at the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) from July 20-23.

Looking to wager on Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -6 279 0 17 1 4 $2.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Hubbard has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Hubbard has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,480 yards, 475 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 226 yards longer than the average course Hubbard has played in the past year (7,254 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 96th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than just 14% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Hubbard carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hubbard recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.6).

Hubbard's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Hubbard's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Hubbard finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Hubbard fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.