Justin Suh will compete in the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) from July 20-23.

Justin Suh Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Suh has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Suh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Suh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Suh has qualified for the weekend in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -2 281 0 20 1 2 $2M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Suh wound up 21st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will play at 7,480 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The courses that Suh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,297 yards, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be 7,480 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging par to finish in the 42nd percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Suh was better than only 3% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Suh recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Suh carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Suh carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last tournament, Suh's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Suh ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Suh carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Suh Odds to Win: +3500

