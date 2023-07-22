Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .818 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .285.

McCormick will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers in his last games.

In 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (20.7%).

In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .299 AVG .274 .384 OBP .359 .552 SLG .504 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 15 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 36/12 6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings