Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros will square off against the Oakland Athletics and JJ Bleday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB action with 121 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (461 total).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 4.39 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Javier heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Framber Valdez Zach Eflin

