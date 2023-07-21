Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Grossman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.213
|.311
|OBP
|.290
|.368
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (5-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
