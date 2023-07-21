Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.178 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .275 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- In 74.4% of his games this year (58 of 78), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (55.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|43
|.257
|AVG
|.289
|.270
|OBP
|.323
|.338
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|19
|17/3
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.96 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.009 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
