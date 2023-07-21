Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .289 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 73.5% of his 83 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (36 of 83), with more than one RBI 16 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (35 of 83), with two or more runs 11 times (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.295
|.341
|OBP
|.348
|.568
|SLG
|.423
|24
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|37
|RBI
|29
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.