Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .242.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (56 of 85), with multiple hits 20 times (23.5%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.287
|.374
|SLG
|.395
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|51/6
|7
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.