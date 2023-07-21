The St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) aim to add on to their six-game winning streak when they meet the Chicago Cubs (45-51) on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.110.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 461 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They have 853 hits, ninth in baseball, with 133 home runs (seventh in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Cardinals two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-46 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in 12 innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Flaherty is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Flaherty will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jack Flaherty vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 814 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 460 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and are 20th in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

Flaherty has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Cubs this season.

