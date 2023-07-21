The Houston Astros (54-43) and Oakland Athletics (27-72) meet on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and JP Sears (1-6) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.76 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.91 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (7-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 2.76, a 4.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.074.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 18 starts this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 354 runs scored this season. They have a .221 batting average this campaign with 93 home runs (23rd in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Athletics in two games, and they have gone 8-for-49 with four doubles and an RBI over 15 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.

Sears is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Sears will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.009 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.

JP Sears vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks 12th in the league with 455 total runs scored while batting .250 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .410 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 117 home runs (11th in the league).

Sears has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out seven against the Astros this season.

