The Group E meeting between the United States and Vietnam, which is their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 9:00 PM ET on July 21 at Eden Park.

You'll want to head to FOX US for the upcoming matchup featuring the United States and Vietnam.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch the United States vs. Vietnam

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

The United States Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Vietnam July 21 - Home Netherlands July 26 - Home Portugal August 1 - Away

United States' Recent Performance

The United States won the last World Cup (in 2019), defeating the Netherlands in the final 2-0.

Megan Rapinoe recorded six goals in the competition.

In addition, Samantha Mewis contributed with two goals and three assists.

So far this year, the United States is 7-0-0 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it was 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).

The last time United States took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated Ireland 1-0.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Alyssa Naeher #1

Ashley Sanchez #2

Sofia Huerta #3

Naomi Girma #4

Kelley O'Hara #5

Lynn Williams #6

Alyssa Thompson #7

Julie Ertz #8

Savannah DeMelo #9

Lindsey Horan #10

Sophia Smith #11

Alana Cook #12

Alex Morgan #13

Emily Sonnett #14

Megan Rapinoe #15

Rose Lavelle #16

Andi Sullivan #17

Casey Murphy #18

Crystal Dunn #19

Trinity Rodman #20

Aubrey Kingsbury #21

Kristie Mewis #22

Emily Fox #23

Vietnam Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away United States July 21 - Away Portugal July 27 - Away Netherlands August 1 - Home

Vietnam's Recent Performance

Vietnam failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, held in France.

In 2022, Vietnam went 1-0-5 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -17. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).

The last time Vietnam took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 13, when it lost to Spain 9-0.

Vietnam's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster