The Oakland Athletics (27-71) will look to JJ Bleday, on a two-game homer streak, against the Houston Astros (53-43) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (4-3) against the Athletics and Hogan Harris (2-3).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (4-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-3, 6.51 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.31, a 2.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.259.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

France has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

Harris (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.51 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.51, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Harris is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Harris has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Hogan Harris vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (116) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 14th in the league with 817 total hits and 12th in MLB action scoring 452 runs.

Harris has thrown five innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out five against the Astros this season.

