Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on July 20, 2023
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .298/.377/.488 slash line so far this year.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .247/.342/.398 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.