Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's contest between the Houston Astros (53-43) and Oakland Athletics (27-71) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 20.
The probable pitchers are J.P. France (4-3) for the Astros and Hogan Harris (2-3) for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 35 (57.4%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.7 per game).
- The Astros' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Angels
|W 7-5
|J.P. France vs -
|July 15
|@ Angels
|L 13-12
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|July 16
|@ Angels
|W 9-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|L 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Jake Bird
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Austin Gomber
|July 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|J.P. France vs Hogan Harris
|July 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs JP Sears
|July 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Paul Blackburn
|July 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Medina
|July 24
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 25
|Rangers
|-
|J.P. France vs Jon Gray
