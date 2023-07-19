Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (11-9) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (14-4) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Barclays Center, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Liberty

Dallas' 84.8 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 81.2 New York gives up to opponents.

The Wings have compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 28.8% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 5.9 percentage points fewer than the 34.7% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Wings are 4-1 when shooting above 34.7% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 36.8 rebounds a contest, 2.5 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings are posting 85.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (84.8).

Dallas is posting 85.7 points per game in its last 10 games, which is 0.9 more than its average for the season (84.8).

Over their previous 10 games, the Wings are sinking 5.9 three-pointers per contest, 0.8 fewer threes than their season average (6.7). They own a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (28.9%) compared to their season average (28.8%).

Wings Injuries