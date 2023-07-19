Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rays
|Rangers vs Rays Odds
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .326 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Jankowski will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last games.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.351
|AVG
|.299
|.451
|OBP
|.382
|.455
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|6/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|9
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.