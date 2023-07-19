The Texas Rangers (57-39) will aim to keep a five-game winning streak going when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (0-1, 6.05 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.45, a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will look to Littell (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the righty tossed two innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 14 games this season, he has put up a 6.05 ERA and averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .305 against him.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

