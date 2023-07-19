The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .278/.347/.453 slash line so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .262/.331/.515 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.337/.447 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 93 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.382/.472 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 15 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

