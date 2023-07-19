Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Houston Astros-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Bielak Stats

The Astros will send Brandon Bielak (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Bielak has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.376/.487 on the season.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.345/.403 on the year.

Bregman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.336/.466 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .243/.325/.374 slash line so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

