The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Jurickson Profar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Houston ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (448 total).

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Bielak will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In one of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown - 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Nathan Eovaldi

