Alex Bregman and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The matchup's total has been listed at 12 runs.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -165 +140 12 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have put together a 34-26 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.7% of those games).

Houston has an 18-9 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Astros have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 95 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-47-1).

The Astros have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 8-7-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 27-21 19-14 30-29 33-33 16-10

