Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (56-39) and Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-5) will get the nod for the Rays.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 30-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

No team has scored more than the 554 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule