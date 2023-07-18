Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 71 of 94 games this year (75.5%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.8% of his games this year (44 of 94), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .296 AVG .259 .381 OBP .352 .495 SLG .373 21 XBH 16 8 HR 2 31 RBI 17 43/25 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

