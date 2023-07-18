Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 57 games this year (60.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.264
|.351
|OBP
|.335
|.442
|SLG
|.442
|21
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|33
|25/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
