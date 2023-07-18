Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Houston Astros-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 100 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .299/.377/.490 on the year.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 89 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.341/.398 so far this season.

Bregman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 85 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .254/.334/.457 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

