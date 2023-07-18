The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman head into the first of a two-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston's .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (445 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Brown has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown has put up 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown -

