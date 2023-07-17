Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays on July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI (107 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .272/.342/.443 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .267/.335/.525 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.341/.456 so far this year.
- Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and four walks.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI (91 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .277/.385/.463 so far this year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
