How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 551 runs Texas has this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.213 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, July 9.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
