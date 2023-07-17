Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .291 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 50 of 79 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (30.4%).
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.295
|AVG
|.288
|.336
|OBP
|.337
|.500
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|29/7
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
