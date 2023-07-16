The Texas Rangers (54-39) aim to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) on Sunday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (7-3) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.81 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.34 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers' Perez (7-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, July 3, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.81, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.484.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Perez has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (5-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Bibee has collected four quality starts this season.

Bibee will look to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

