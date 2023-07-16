Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Texas' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, July 3, the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Perez heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year entering this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

