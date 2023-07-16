Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .275 with 51 walks and 59 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 71st in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (69 of 92), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 35 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (46.7%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.382
|OBP
|.352
|.500
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|17
|42/25
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
