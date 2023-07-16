The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (96) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 61 of 91 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), with two or more runs nine times (9.9%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .264 AVG .317 .349 OBP .390 .429 SLG .515 17 XBH 17 5 HR 8 23 RBI 37 24/22 K/BB 27/21 9 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings