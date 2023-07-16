Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, July 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .248 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (28.0%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.269
|.304
|OBP
|.302
|.374
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|49/6
|7
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Anderson (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.