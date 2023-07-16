Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 34 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.5% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.174
|AVG
|.275
|.268
|OBP
|.348
|.312
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|36/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.