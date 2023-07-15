On Saturday, July 15, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (53-39) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (45-46) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-160). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 35, or 58.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 19-10 (winning 65.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.