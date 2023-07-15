Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (53-39) against the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on July 15.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 60 times and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Texas has entered 29 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 19-10 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 543 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

