Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Nate Lowe is available when the Texas Rangers battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 100 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (69 of 91), with at least two hits 24 times (26.4%).
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (47.3%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.297
|AVG
|.259
|.384
|OBP
|.352
|.509
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|17
|41/24
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
