Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Saturday, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .296.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 50 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 24 games this year (31.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.307
|AVG
|.288
|.343
|OBP
|.337
|.520
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
