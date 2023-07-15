Held from July 13-16, Grace Kim will play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Grace Kim Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in four of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

This week Kim is seeking her fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Kim will try to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 23 -3 284 1 7 1 2 $714,719

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club is 6,561 yards, four yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,565).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was good enough to place her in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim shot better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Kim recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.0).

Kim's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

At that last outing, Kim posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Kim finished the U.S. Women’s Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim bettered the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kim Odds to Win: +3300

