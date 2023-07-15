The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is nearing its apex, as Alejandro Tabilo (No. 145) and Benoit Paire (No. 147) will play in the semifinals on Saturday, July 15.

Catch the action on ESPN as Tabilo tries to knock out Paire.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Benoit Paire Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tabilo vs. Paire Matchup Info

Tabilo is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 188-ranked Kimmer Coppejans in Friday's quarterfinals.

In the the Wimbledon, Tabilo's previous tournament, he was beaten 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 494-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert on June 26 in the qualification round 1 round.

Paire advanced past Carlos Sanchez Jover 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Paire suffered defeat in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, when he lost 3-6, 3-6 to Oscar Otte.

Tabilo and Paire went head to head in the finals at the ATP Challenger Francavilla, Italy Men Singles 2023 on May 14, 2023. Tabilo won the match 6-1, 7-5.

In two sets between Tabilo and Paire, Tabilo has gone undefeated, pulling off victories in all of them.

In 19 total games, Tabilo has the upper hand, winning 13 of them, while Paire has taken six.

Tabilo vs. Paire Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Tabilo Benoit Paire -250 Odds to Win Match +175 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

