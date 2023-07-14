Two division leaders clash when the AL West-leading Texas Rangers (52-39) host the AL West-leading Cleveland Guardians (45-45) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday, July 5 in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.

His last time out was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.

Civale is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Civale will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his nine outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.