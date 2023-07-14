Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (104 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.338/.438 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 91 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 36 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .261/.331/.517 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 96 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.361/.503 on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .263/.336/.349 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

