In the series opener on Friday, July 14, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (52-39) square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (45-45). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Guardians are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-135). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 26-20 record (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-7 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 5-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

