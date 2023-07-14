How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 124 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .460.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (531 total).
- The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.211).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Gray is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this game.
- Gray will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
